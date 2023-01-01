The best flower delivery websites in Spain

What are the best flower delivery websites in Spain? How much does it cost to send a bouquet to Spain? Thanks to our reviews, you will find all the information you need to decide which company is best for you, based on minimum price, delivery costs, quality of the flowers and many other factors.
A florist in Spain

Euroflorist

An international company that can reliably send flowers to Spain through its florist network, Euroflorist is able to offer same-day delivery if you order before noon. The Euroflorist website is available in both French and English.

  1. Lowest price on 39,00 EUR
  2. Delivery time12 hours
  3. Delivery fees15,00 EUR

  1. Hand deliveryHand delivery
  2. Gifts and accessoriesGifts and accessories
  3. Greeting cardsGreeting cards

Interflora

Interflora is Europe's number 1 flower company. Its subsidiary in Spain makes it easy to deliver to any city in the country, adding accessories or a greeting card. However, the site is only available in French and Spanish.

  1. Lowest price on 29,99 €
  2. Delivery time12 hours
  3. Delivery fees10,99 €

  1. Hand deliveryHand delivery
  2. Gifts and accessoriesGifts and accessories
  3. Greeting cardsGreeting cards

Florajet

A French company, Florajet also has partners in Spain, through a network of florists. Although it is not possible to include a greeting card or accessories, the selection of bouquets keeps prices competitive. The site is only available in French

  1. Lowest price on 36,00 €
  2. Delivery time24 hours
  3. Delivery fees12,90 €

  1. Hand deliveryHand delivery
  2. Gifts and accessoriesGifts and accessories
  3. Greeting cardsGreeting cards

Original Flor

Original Flor is a Spanish company that sends bouquets by mail throughout the country. Accessories are not available, and it takes at least 24 hours for delivery. Please note that the website is only available in Spanish.

  1. Lowest price on 35,78 €
  2. Delivery time24 hours
  3. Delivery fees5,90 €

  1. Shipping my mailShipping my mail
  2. Gifts and accessoriesGifts and accessories
  3. Greeting cardsGreeting cards

